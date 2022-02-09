What do we think of when we hear Valentine’s Day is coming soon? We think about exchanging valentines. We think about spending time with a loved one. We think about buying candy or a box of chocolates for a loved one, or giving flowers to a loved one, or sharing a romantic dinner with a loved one. It is a romantic time that evokes acts and feelings of love. As a follower of Jesus, the one we call the Christ, I am all for celebrating LOVE. After all, it is said that we love because God first loved us. But do we know the story behind this special day?
It started out as a day to honor St. Valentine, whose actual name was Valentinus. Not much is known about this person. There were two prominent figures named Valentinus in the third century. One was a priest in Rome, and the other was the Bishop of Terni in Umbria, in central Italy. It is not clear whether these were two separate people or the same person. The stories of both of their deaths have them both being martyred by beheading on February 14. So, Valentine’s Day didn’t have a very romantic beginning – it was the day of St. Valentine’s martyrdom.
The Valentinus in Rome is said to have gotten into trouble for marrying couples. The Roman Emperor Claudius II was having a problem getting young men to serve in his army, so he banned all marriages, thinking young single men would make better soldiers. Valentine defied Claudius and continued to marry young couples. When his actions were discovered, Claudius ordered him to be beaten and beheaded.
Legend also tells us that Valentinus, while in jail, left a farewell note to the jailer’s daughter, who had become his friend. He signed the note, “From Your Valentine,” making it the first valentine according to history.com.
However, the first valentine didn’t come on February 14, but on December 25. At least that is the day we celebrate God’s valentine present to us (except for those who are Eastern Orthodox). That valentine present was the gift of God’s Son, Jesus. Through Jesus, God has shared his love for us. May we all embrace God’s love and show God’s love, not just on February 14, but every day, for they will know we are Christians by our love.
God Bless and Happy Valentine’s Day!
