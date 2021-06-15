Having recently arrived in Hiawatha, I subscribed to the newspaper to get familiar with the culture and what is happening. In the first paper I received, there was a letter to the editor entitled “A Patriot.” The article tied patriotism to defending our country and the constitution, but that is not what the word patriot originally meant.
The word “patriot” comes from the Latin root “pater” which means “father,” and that the word originally meant someone who put God first and the state second. A patriot was someone who had an enthusiasm for God, not for the country or the government.
Stop and think about it. The American colonists were called patriots. They came to the new land to be able to worship God freely and not be tied to the government’s religion. Those who supported the government’s position were called Tories. They were the true conservatives. The American colonists were against the government. They were the revolutionaries. So, the word patriot had a negative connotation. It was derogatory. According to Samuel Johnson, it meant "a factious disturber of the government."
When you think about it in that sense, the players kneeling for the national anthem to make a point about the injustices, which have been acceptable practices in this country for many years, are more the patriot in the original sense of the word than those who wave the flag. They are the factious disturbers of the government.
In America, we have given “patriot” a positive connotation. We have made a patriot into someone who supports the government’s position. But maybe it is time to re-define the word back to its original roots as someone who is enthusiastic about God. It would be wonderful if when we heard the word patriot, we would think of it as someone who is truly enthusiastic about God, the Father.
Christians are called to put God first. “But strive first for the kingdom of God and his righteousness” (Matt. 6:33 NRSV). We are called to live like we expect to live in God’s kingdom and that means living out God’s love for each other and for all the things in this world which God created.
I did a little research about the word enthusiasm also. It comes from the Middle French enthousiasme (16c.) and directly from Late Latin enthusiasmus, and from the Greek enthousiasmos "divine inspiration, enthusiasm (produced by certain kinds of music, etc.)" and from enthousiazein "to be inspired or possessed by a god, be rapt, be in ecstasy," and from entheos "divinely inspired, possessed by a god." Enthusiasm has two main roots: “en” which is "in" and “theos” which is "god" What I read said that enthusiasm acquired a derogatory sense of "excessive religious emotion through the conceit of special revelation from God" under the Puritans. It’s main meaning today is "fervor” or “zeal" which was first recorded in 1716.
Again, wouldn’t it be nice if we Christians would live up to that definition of being caught up in God, being divinely inspired. With attitudes like that we could change the world.
I hope we will build our house upon the rock - true patriotism, an enthusiasm for God, the Father (Pater), and that our enthusiasm for God divinely inspires us to live the Christian life.
God Bless,
Rev. Ron Stair
