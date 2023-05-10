Do you love the 23rd Psalm? You’re not alone! This psalm, which begins, “the Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want; He maketh me to lie down in green pastures; He leadeth me beside the still waters; He restoreth my soul….” continues to bring divine comfort to countless millions of people, from all walks of life.
But, if reading that psalm brings up images of Kansas pastures for us, with thick green brome grass, or rich alfalfa, we’re missing the message of Psalm 23.
There is nothing “green” about the area the young shepherd boy David, who wrote that psalm, knew as pastureland. It looks more like a quarry, or the Badlands of North Dakota: rugged, barren, rocky hills. The land of the shepherd in the Holy Land is nothing like Kansas brome fields or alfalfa fields.
Agriculture in northeast Kansas would seem like a fantasy, or a miraculous vision of heaven to the farmers of ancient Israel. Even today, tillable farmland in the Middle East is too precious and rare to be used to graze animals. Instead, they must graze in the wilderness.
It rains a little bit in the wilderness. Not much, but just enough. Every evening, the wind brings some humidity in from the Mediterranean Sea. There is just enough moisture in the air, and from the sparse rainfall, to let tiny amounts of green grass grow at the base of the rocks. The shepherd then must lead the sheep along the hillside so that they can find the tiny green plants – one bite at a time, at the base of the rocks. It is these tiny green plants at the base of rocks that gives the wilderness regions the nickname, “green pastures.”
God is not saying to us in Psalm 23, “I will plop you down in rich green pastures, and you’ll never have to move or struggle ever again. You can just reach out and get what you want.”
(Whose life is ever that easy?) Instead, God is saying, “I will give you what you need, moment by moment, day by day.” Just enough. But we must keep moving forward, as our Shepherd leads us! We must trust our Shepherd to guide us to the next bite of green grass, hidden under the next rock.
A rabbi once said, ‘worry is dealing with tomorrow’s problems on today’s pasture!’
God’s grace right now is sufficient for us, right now. God gives us grace moment by moment. Or, as Jesus said, “don’t worry about tomorrow. Tomorrow will worry about itself.” (Matthew 6:34)
Isn’t it beautiful to know that the wilderness is also the “green pasture?” The wilderness is the “green pasture” where we learn to depend fully on God for everything we need, as we need it.
Next time we feel like we’re in the wilderness in our lives, we can remember that the wilderness is also the green pastures, where God leads us and comforts us.
