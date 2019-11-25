Women of all ages are invited to “Experience the Season Afresh with Elizabeth, Mary, and Anna” thru a Bible Study based on the book The Women of Christmas by Liz Curtis Higgs.
This 4-week study will meet on Dec. 4, 11, 18 and Jan. 8. “Christmas is so much more than a holiday. So much more than buying and wrapping, and cooking and eating, and trimming with tinsel, and mailing out cards. It’s a season for reflection, for preparation, for renewal. What better time to put aside our shopping lists and reach for our Bibles, where the story of the Christ child awaits us.” – Liz Curtis Higgs. The book ($10.50 cost) is optional, and whether using the book or not, ladies are encouraged to come take a fresh look at the nativity story. Sessions are held on weekly on Wednesdays at 10 AM, 2 PM and 6 PM at the Eternal Hope Family Life Center, 424 Oregon St., Hiawatha, KS.
Looking ahead, DOING GOOD – THE BOOK OF TITUS, a dvd-based Bible Study by Chip Ingram begins January 15, 2020. This 8-week study reveals what can happen when Christians live like Christians. Study Guides ($7.50 while supply lasts) can be reserved, and have the benefit of an individual online code with each purchase for viewing the video teaching segments at your convenience.
It doesn't matter if you've never been to church, or if you belong to a different church family. What DOES matter is that women of all ages, from every walk of life, can be shoulder-to-shoulder as we prepare for the Savior in a fresh, new way this season. For more information or to request resources, please contact Lora Brobst at (785) 288-0445 or brobst@rainbowtel.net, or go to Facebook: Women's Bible Study Hiawatha, KS.
