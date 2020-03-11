Women of all ages are invited to deepen their faith thru a bible study based on The Women of Easter by Liz Curtis Higgs. Beginning March 18, this 8-week study will introduce us to three women named Mary, each of whom has a life-changing encounter with Jesus.
Mary of Bethany prepares the way for the Lord’s burial when she anoints His feet and fills the air with her perfume. His mother, Mary of Nazareth, remains by His side from His first breath to His last, her loyalty unwavering. Mary Magdalene, delivered of seven demons, bravely supports her Teacher through His darkest hours, then proclaims the glorious news of His resurrection. What a trio. What a Savior!
The book ($5.00 cost) is optional, and whether using the book or not, ladies are encouraged to come engage in this season of grace. Sessions are held on weekly on Wednesdays at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Eternal Hope Family Life Center, 424 Oregon St., Hiawatha.
It doesn't matter if you've never been to church, or if you belong to a different church family. What DOES matter is that women of all ages, from every walk of life, can be shoulder-to-shoulder as we expand our love for the Lord and gratitude for His sacrifice. For more information or to request the book, please contact Lora Brobst at (785) 288-0445 or brobst@rainbowtel.net, or go to Facebook: Women's Bible Study Hiawatha, KS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.