A couple of weeks ago we celebrated Christmas and you most likely got something or several somethings new. Clothes, toys, shoes, etc. among many gifts from loved ones, carry special meaning because someone cared enough to bless us with something they thought we could use and/or enjoy. As the old saying goes, “it’s the thought that counts.”
It is an amazing scriptural principle that God thinks of us and gives us so many blessings in our lives every single day. Jeremiah records “I know the thoughts I think toward you, thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you a future and a hope.” (Jeremiah 29:11 NKJV) God thinks about you and wants to bless you every day. He has plans for your life that are designed just for you and your good. It is incredible to think that the God of the universe cares for the details of my little life. We can feel insignificant at times but then we read in our Bibles about how this all-powerful God can and does involve Himself in our personal lives.
We read in John that “God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that whosoever believes will not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16) So He loves us, but then we go back to Lamentations where Jeremiah wrote “The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases; His mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is Your faithfulness.” (Lamentations 3:22–23 ESV)
Now it is the New Year and we set our minds on resolutions and we decide to lose weight, exercise, be a better person and a myriad of new things because it is a new year. In the verse from Lamentations, we see that His “steadfast love” and “mercies” don’t end and furthermore are “new every morning”. With your New Year’s resolutions in mind, you should realize that you have special help in doing whatever you resolved to do because each day God has something new for you in His love and mercies every single day.
Expect something new from the Lord every day and trust Jesus to honor His word in your life. Circumstances may change but He never does and because of that Biblical fact you can count on God to fulfill His promises faithfully. Enjoy something new from God in your life today and then wake up tomorrow expecting something new for that day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.