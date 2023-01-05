Calvary Temple logo

A couple of weeks ago we celebrated Christmas and you most likely got something or several somethings new. Clothes, toys, shoes, etc. among many gifts from loved ones, carry special meaning because someone cared enough to bless us with something they thought we could use and/or enjoy. As the old saying goes, “it’s the thought that counts.” 

It is an amazing scriptural principle that God thinks of us and gives us so many blessings in our lives every single day. Jeremiah records “I know the thoughts I think toward you, thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you a future and a hope.” (Jeremiah 29:11 NKJV) God thinks about you and wants to bless you every day. He has plans for your life that are designed just for you and your good. It is incredible to think that the God of the universe cares for the details of my little life. We can feel insignificant at times but then we read in our Bibles about how this all-powerful God can and does involve Himself in our personal lives.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.