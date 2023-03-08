The Lenten Season. Some cherish it. Some resent it. Some pay it no attention. I personally love this season in which we are reminded more deeply of the Love that God had for us in sending His dear and precious Son, to suffer what we, sinners, deserve. Yes, sinners. For Romans 3:23 says, “For all have sinned and come short of the Glory of God.” Some begin Lent by having ashes in the form of the cross placed upon their foreheads as a reminder of this. As a reminder that “from ashes you have come and to ashes you will return.” At one church I served a number of years ago, instead of placing ashes on our foreheads (which was not their custom) I had each person place their thumb in ashes, then place it on a white piece of cloth. Later we placed those pieces of cloth in small, glass covered frames. We placed them on our bathroom vanities where they would be seen first thing every morning, by us not by others, as a reminder of how dirty our thumbprint is in comparison with the Thumbprint of our Savior who stepped into earth to take our place. To me, this is what Lent is about, because if we are really honest, we forget about this great Gift of Love from God. We forget of our sinful nature.
Many people fast during Lent. It is a great thing to do, IF it reminds you of the fasting of Jesus, for 40 days in the wilderness, (because Lent is 40 days before Easter, not including Sundays) and His weakened state before Satan began his temptations. Remember, Jesus was God, in human flesh. Fully human in every way. Yet, He did not yield to Satan. Hebrews 4:15 says, “For we do not have a High Priest who is unable to empathize with our weaknesses, but we have one who has been tempted in every way, just as we are-yet, He did not sin.” (NIV) That is why He became our perfect sacrifice.
In Isaiah 58: 6-8 God says, “Is this not the fast that I have chosen: To loose the bonds of wickedness, to undo the heavy burdens, to let the oppressed go free, and that you break every yoke? It is not to share your bread with the hungry and to bring to your house the poor who are cast out? When you see the naked, that you cover him and hide not your own flesh? Then, your light shall break froth like the morning, your healing shall spring forth speedily, and your righteousness shall go before you, the Glory of the Lord shall be your rear guard.” (NKJV) (Isaiah 58 is a good passage to read regarding fasting.) Fasting is never about us, to make us look “more holy”. It is always about seeking God. God-the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. Many denominations take part in “One Great Hour of Sharing”, a time when churches all over the world give financially to help those in need. This is our small part of helping others, in “One Great Hour”...together.
Think about the cross. If you don’t know about it, contact me. It would be an honoring privilege for me to tell you. Google the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Learn more about that horrific suffering, His Suffering. Hear Him say as He did from the cross, “Father, forgive them. For they know not what they do.” (Luke 23:24) In this is the Love that God has for you, personally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.