Read this prayer and note who wrote it in 1797:
A prayer by George Washington
Almighty God;
We make our earnest prayer that Thou would keep the United States in thy holy protection;
that you would incline the hearts of citizens
to cultivate a spirit of subordination and obedience to government,
and entertain a brotherly affection and love for one another
and for their fellow-citizens of United State at large.
And finally, that thou would most graciously be pleased to prompt us all to do justice,
to love mercy and to humble ourselves with the charity, humility and peaceful state of mind
which were the characteristics
of Jesus Christ, the author of our blessed religion.
And without a humble imitation of Christ's example in these things,
we can never hope to be a happy nation.
Grant our prayer, we ask Thee, O God,
through Jesus Christ, our Lord. Amen.
Isiah 61:1-3 - "The Spirit of the Lord god is upon me, because the Lord has anointed me to bring good news to the poor; he has sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives, and the opening of the prison to those who are bound, to proclaim the year of Lord's favor, and the day of vengeance of our God; to comfort all who mourn; to grant to those who mourn in Zion - to give them a beautiful headdress instead of ashes, the oil of gladness instead of mourning, the garment of praise instead of a faint spirit; that they may be called oaks of righteousness, the planting of the Lord that he may be glorified."
Millions of prayers are said every day and God hears them all. They range from health issues, hope for world peace, forgiveness, success and assistance. The world problem will never go away but your attitude and help to others is certain appreciated.
