The Brown County Sheriffs office is very proud to announce Kade Tollefson as a $1,000 scholarship recipient from the Kansas Sheriff’s Association.
Each year, the Kansas Sheriff’s Association awards up to $18,000 in scholarships to eligible members or family members of the KSA. Sixteen $1,000 scholarships were awarded as well as one $2,000 Sheriff Matt Samuels scholarship. Tollefson will be attending Kansas State University and his application was sponsored by his grandfather, Ron Segrest who currently is a dispatcher/IT for the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.
The Kansas Sheriff’s Association and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our congratulations to Kade on his educational endeavors.
