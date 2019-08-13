The 146th Anniversary of the Torkild and Gurie Torkelson family coming to the USA from Norway was July 28, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church on Prairie Road in Everest.
A wonderful potluck lunch was served. 55 relatives had a great time visiting and sharing. We had relatives come from as far as Lexington, Kentucky.
Our next reunion will be in 4 years when we celebrate our 150th Anniversary. See you then! Let your family know about this occasion!
Submitted by Suanne Hoffman
