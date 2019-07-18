The 146th anniversary of the Torkild and Gurie Torkelson family reunion is set for Sunday, July 28 at the Zion Lutheran Church.
The event will be at noon at the church, located on Prairie Road 3 miles north of Everest.
Bring a potluck meal to share, family history, pictures and anything you have from Norway. Table service and drinks provided.
