I cannot recall a day in my life where I thought to myself, it's a beautiful day for a run. Now don't get me wrong, I do like to exercise from time to time, but the exercise that I like revolves more around leisurely walking around the golf course while chasing a little white ball.
My daughter Autumn, however, finds it fun to go for a run. Lately it seems like she has been going out for a run a few times a day. The question that I tend to ask myself as she heads out the door is... Does she really like running or is she just trying to get away from her sisters... or even me?
Whatever the reason that she has, I do have to say that I admire her discipline. Discipline is not something that comes easy to me, especially when that discipline involves "not moving". I like being active so stopping things to do my daily bible study is really difficult some days.
However, scripture points out that it is very valuable for us to train ourselves in the word.
1 Timothy 4
Train yourself to be godly. For physical training is of some value, but godliness has value for all things.
So the next time, like me, you don't feel like slowing down and getting into the word, keep training yourself for Godliness. Because it's the most valuable thing you can do for yourself and for others around you
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.