True Girl Crazy Hair Tour set for Sept. 9
Hiawatha World
Joey May
Aug 29, 2023

The True Girl Crazy Hair Tour will be Saturday, Sept. 9 at Missouri Theater. Doors open at 5:45 p.m. with a 6:30 p.m. presentation on teaching Moms+Daughters how to spot the world's lies and courageously live in biblical truth. Ticket info is at brushfire.com/purefreedom/true-girl-crazy-hair-tour/555850/tickets
