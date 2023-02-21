Matthew 5:38-39 “You have heard that it was said, ‘Eye for eye, and tooth for tooth.’ But I tell you, do not resist an evil person. If anyone slaps you on the right cheek, turn to them the other cheek also.”

Twenty-five years ago, I worked with an extraordinary team of caregivers at the Apostolic Home in Sabetha. Day by day, hour by hour, minute by minute, these amazing people cared for the needs of those whose bodies or minds, or both, no longer worked well enough to keep the person inside them alive, without help from outside. The people they cared for might appreciate the efforts of their caregivers, and might respond with smiles and affection, words of appreciation, hand squeezes. Or, because of their illnesses, they might slap, hit, bite, scratch, or curse the very people who were the hands and feet of Christ to them. It didn’t matter to the caregivers. Day by day, hour by hour, minute by minute, they were there, meeting the people exactly where they were, caring for their needs; all the while, providing them with dignity and honoring their humanity.

