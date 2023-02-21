Matthew 5:38-39“You have heard that it was said, ‘Eye for eye, and tooth for tooth.’ But I tell you, do not resist an evil person. If anyone slaps you on the right cheek, turn to them the other cheek also.”
Twenty-five years ago, I worked with an extraordinary team of caregivers at the Apostolic Home in Sabetha. Day by day, hour by hour, minute by minute, these amazing people cared for the needs of those whose bodies or minds, or both, no longer worked well enough to keep the person inside them alive, without help from outside. The people they cared for might appreciate the efforts of their caregivers, and might respond with smiles and affection, words of appreciation, hand squeezes. Or, because of their illnesses, they might slap, hit, bite, scratch, or curse the very people who were the hands and feet of Christ to them. It didn’t matter to the caregivers. Day by day, hour by hour, minute by minute, they were there, meeting the people exactly where they were, caring for their needs; all the while, providing them with dignity and honoring their humanity.
This is what Jesus means when he tells us to turn the other cheek. Our first, gut-level reaction, when someone abuses or rejects us, might be to hit back. Or to curse back. This is certainly the way of the world. But when we do this, or even when we feel like doing it, it hides the light of Christ that was shining through us. And suddenly, we become the evil that others aim at us. (Evil being simply a lack of good, just as dark is a lack of light.) Choosing to continue to shine the light of Christ, in a hostile world, or without feel-good responses or reward: that’s the beginning of understanding of Jesus’ words to us.
(Please hear this: This does not mean Jesus wants us to stay in abusive relationships, or to stay in situations of danger. That is not what he means by “turn the other cheek.” If you’re in an abusive situation, please get to a place of safety.)
When Jesus tells us to turn the other cheek, he’s telling us, “Don’t let someone else’s evil make you evil! Don’t become a monster in your effort to fight the monsters. Let your light shine – that’s your job. Just let your light shine.” It’s not up to us to decide who we can shine our light on. Because we can’t both bring the light and hold someone else in darkness. We just end up making the whole world darker.
We will never know, until our earthly days are completed, and our life is reviewed before the Lord, just how many people were touched by the light of Christ that shone through us into the world - even those times we shone the light of Christ upon people whom we judged to be our enemies. Even if they themselves weren’t changed, there were others, who would have otherwise never seen the light of Christ, had they not been standing nearby.
