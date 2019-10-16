Two local 4-hers entered the Kansas Junior Livestock and placed in the show.
Jacob Rieger of the Fairview Willing Workers 4H Club entered a Crossbred Steer and won 4th place. He also entered a Crossbred Steer in another class and won 6th place.
Aden Grathwohl of the Fairview Willing Workers 4H Club entered a Shorthorn Heifer and placed 1st and a Shorthorn Plus Heifer in a different class and placed 2nd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.