Alpha Zeta Gamma, Highland Community College's chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, has named Claire Geiger and Derek Scheuerman to the All-Kansas Academic Team for 2023.

Highland Community College (HCC) President Deborah Fox will join Geiger and Scheuerman in Junction City April 14. Kansas is one of 39 states participating in the All-State Academic Team program.

