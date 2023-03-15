Alpha Zeta Gamma, Highland Community College's chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, has named Claire Geiger and Derek Scheuerman to the All-Kansas Academic Team for 2023.
Highland Community College (HCC) President Deborah Fox will join Geiger and Scheuerman in Junction City April 14. Kansas is one of 39 states participating in the All-State Academic Team program.
The state academic teams are a division of the All-USA Community College Academic Team. The All-USA Academic Team recognizes academic achievement, leadership, and community service among the top community college students. The Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society (PTK), the Kansas Association of Community College Trustees (KACCT), and the presidents of the state's community colleges sponsor the All-Kansas Academic Team. Students were nominated by their respective college and are now eligible for the All-USA Academic Team.
Claire Geiger earned an Associate of Arts degree from Highland Community College in the Fall of 2022. Claire is from Robinson and is the daughter of Jack and Deborah Geiger. Claire transferred to Kansas State University and is now studying agricultural communications and journalism with a secondary major in natural resources and environmental sciences. She was a member of Scottie Prints Club, a student tutor at HCC, and is a member of Phi Theta Kappa.
Derek Scheuerman is currently studying game design. He previously earned an Associate degree in Applied Science (AAS), certificates for CompTIA A+, CompTIA Security+, and CompTIA Network+. He is from Severance and is the son of Marty and Teresa Scheuerman. Derek plans to transfer to Wichita State University. He is a member of Phi Theta Kappa and the HCC esports team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.