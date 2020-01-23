The public is invited to join the Hiawatha First United Methodist Church beginning Jan. 30 to venture through Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University.
Pastor Andrew Finch said they will meet for a total of nine weeks from 6:30 — 8 p.m. at the church. The cost is $99 for materials for the entire course.
If you’re interested in learning more on learning God’s way of handling money, call the church at 742-7434. You can also visit fpu.com/1110131 to sign up!
