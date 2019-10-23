The United Methodist Women of the First United Methodist Church of Hiawatha are sponsoring their Fall Bazaar and Soup Day on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
This event is held in the fellowship hall of the First United Methodist Church, 410 Hiawatha Ave., and is supported by the entire church.
Two meals will be served during the day, with lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the evening meal beginning at 4:30 p.m. There will be a Bakery Shop selling pies, breads, rolls, jams and jellies and a Candy Shop selling a variety of homemade candies. Cake Walks will take place during the evening meal.
Beginning at 4 p.m. there will be a Christmas Store where young shoppers may purchase gifts for their families and friends.
