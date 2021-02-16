KU logo

LAWRENCE — More than 7,100 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the fall 2020 semester.

The honor roll comprises undergraduates who meet requirements in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and in the schools of Architecture & Design, Business, Education, Engineering, Health Professions, Journalism & Mass Communications, Music, Nursing, Pharmacy and Social Welfare. Honor roll criteria vary among the university’s academic units. Some schools honor the top 10% of students enrolled, some establish a minimum grade-point average, and others raise the minimum GPA for each year students are in school. Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.

Brown County

August Koerperich, Fairview, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Delaney Koerperich, Fairview, School of Education & Human Sciences

Michael Abeita, Hiawatha, School of Architecture & Design

Parker Winters, Hiawatha, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Kynnedi Knudson, Horton, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Camryn Lowe, Horton, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Tucker Taff, Horton, School of Nursing

Elanie Vanderweide, Horton, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Jessica Geiger, Robinson, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Doniphan

Kaitlyn Davidson, Troy, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Isaac Morris, Troy, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Kael Morris, Troy, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Lexi Norris, Troy, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Joseph Parks, Troy, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Cassidy Rosenberger, Troy, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Nemaha County

Kesair Brubeck, Sabetha, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Maeve Brubeck, Sabetha, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Jo Laipple, Sabetha, School of Music

Bree Voos, Sabetha, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Madison Williams, Sabetha, School of Business

Madison Emmons, Seneca, School of Education & Human Sciences

Alex Haug, Seneca, School of Business

Piper Laune, Seneca, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Katia Rivera-Cobian, Seneca, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences.

