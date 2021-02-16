LAWRENCE — More than 7,100 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the fall 2020 semester.
The honor roll comprises undergraduates who meet requirements in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and in the schools of Architecture & Design, Business, Education, Engineering, Health Professions, Journalism & Mass Communications, Music, Nursing, Pharmacy and Social Welfare. Honor roll criteria vary among the university’s academic units. Some schools honor the top 10% of students enrolled, some establish a minimum grade-point average, and others raise the minimum GPA for each year students are in school. Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.
Brown County
August Koerperich, Fairview, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Delaney Koerperich, Fairview, School of Education & Human Sciences
Michael Abeita, Hiawatha, School of Architecture & Design
Parker Winters, Hiawatha, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Kynnedi Knudson, Horton, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Camryn Lowe, Horton, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Tucker Taff, Horton, School of Nursing
Elanie Vanderweide, Horton, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Jessica Geiger, Robinson, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Doniphan
Kaitlyn Davidson, Troy, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Isaac Morris, Troy, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Kael Morris, Troy, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Lexi Norris, Troy, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Joseph Parks, Troy, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Cassidy Rosenberger, Troy, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Nemaha County
Kesair Brubeck, Sabetha, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Maeve Brubeck, Sabetha, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Jo Laipple, Sabetha, School of Music
Bree Voos, Sabetha, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Madison Williams, Sabetha, School of Business
Madison Emmons, Seneca, School of Education & Human Sciences
Alex Haug, Seneca, School of Business
Piper Laune, Seneca, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences
Katia Rivera-Cobian, Seneca, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences.
