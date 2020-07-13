KU logo

LAWRENCE — More than 7,500 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2020 semester. 

The students, from KU’s Lawrence and Edwards campuses and the schools of Health Professions and Nursing in Kansas City, Kansas, represent 85 of 105 Kansas counties; 47 other states, territories, and Washington, D.C.; and 55 other countries. 

The honor roll comprises undergraduates who meet requirements in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and in the schools of Business, Education, Engineering, Health Professions, Journalism, Music, Nursing, Pharmacy and Social Welfare. The School of Architecture & Design did not post a dean’s list this term. Honor roll criteria vary among the university’s academic units. Some schools honor the top 10% of students enrolled, some establish a minimum grade-point average, and others raise the minimum GPA for each year students are in school. Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll. 

Students from your area are listed below. Not all counties are represented this term. 

Atchison

Andrea Eagle, Atchison, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Isaac Henderson, Atchison, School of Education

Genilda Journey, Atchison, School of Social Welfare

Lucy Kearney, Atchison, School of Nursing

Rachel Lemke, Atchison, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Cal Riedley, Atchison, School of Business

Madison Schmucker, Atchison, School of Pharmacy

Amanda Servaes, Atchison, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Katelyn Hodge, Atchison, School of Business

Precious dela Cruz, Effingham, School of Health Professions

Matie Meeks, Effingham, School of Pharmacy

Liz Thompson, Effingham, School of Education 

Brown

Nolan Brey, Fairview, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and School of Journalism

Daniel Eccles, Hiawatha, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Serena Gaskell, Horton, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Melissa King, Horton, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Tucker Taff, Horton, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Sydney Campbell, Robinson, School of Education

Jessica Geiger, Robinson, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences 

Doniphan

Kaitlyn Davidson, Troy, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Isaac Morris, Troy, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Tucker Morris, Troy, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Lexi Norris, Troy, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Ashley Stock, Troy, School of Pharmacy

Kailey Davis, White Cloud, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences 

Jackson

Regan Baum, Holton, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Joshua Bjelland, Holton, School of Pharmacy

Grant Cawby, Holton, School of Engineering

Kylie Hulse-Nelson, Holton, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Ryan Taylor, Holton, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Natalie Wareham, Holton, School of Business

Taryn Weilert, Holton, School of Pharmacy

Charlotte Rooks, Hoyt, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Brady Snook, Mayetta, School of Engineering 

Nemaha

Darrian Turner, Centralia, School of Social Welfare

Madison Williams, Sabetha, School of Business

Madison Emmons, Seneca, School of Education

Tyler Heinen, Seneca, School of Health Professions

Bridget Lierz, Seneca, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Katelyn Wassenberg, Seneca, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences

