University of Saint Mary releases the Spring 2023 Dean's List

University of Saint Mary Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Michelle Metzinger has announced the Spring 2023 Dean's List. Qualifying for the Dean's List from Hiawatha is Katherine Madsen, based on ending the semester with a 3.5 GPA or better.
