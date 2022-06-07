Local churches are asking residents to mark their calendars for an informative, family focused event, “Value Them Both/Strengthening Families Forum” from 9-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 25 at the Horton Community Blue Building.
The event is sponsored by the NE Kansas Pro-Life Action league and will feature speakers to explain the proposed “Value Them Both” (mother and baby) amendment to the Kansas state constitution which will be on the ballot Aug. 2. Guest speaker on the proposed amendment will be Jeanne Gawdun, director of government relations with Kansans for Life.
Other topics to be presented are by: Pastor Tom Stone, Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, “ Comparing Slavery and Abortion”; Pastor Ian Kinney, Zion Lutheran (Hiawatha), “Pro-Life Apologetics,” and “Adoption” by Nate Bruns of Lifeline Ministries. Emcee will be Father Dan Gardner, St. Leo’s Catholic Church. The event will close with refreshments and an opportunity to visit various booths set up throughout the building. Volunteers will be needed to prepare and serve refreshments, to set up and tear down tables.
For more information call St. Leo’s at 785-486-3311, Church of the Lord Jesus Christ at 785-486-2785/486-3862, or Zion Lutheran at 785-742-3995.
