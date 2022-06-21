Many have seen the purple signs “Value Them Both” that have sprung up across Kansas and may wonder what they’re all about. Speakers will answer questions on this topic and others such as the rewards of adoption at the “Value Them Both/Strengthening Families Forum” from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 25 at the Horton Community Blue Building.
This free event is sponsored by the NE Kansas Pro-Life Action League and will be emceed by Father Dan Gardner, St. Leo’s Catholic Church, Horton and St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Hiawatha. Among the featured speakers will be Jeanne Gawdun,(9:05 a.m.) Kansans for Life, to explain the proposed “Value Them Both” (mother and baby) amendment to the Kansas State Constitution which will be on the state primary ballot on August 2. Gawdun will cover key points explaining that although the amendment will not ban all abortions in Kansas, passage of the amendment will keep Kansas from becoming an “abortion destination” state and will keep current abortion regulations in the power of elected legislators.
Other forum speakers and topics will include: “Adoption” by Nate Bruns, Lifeline Ministries (9:35 a.m.); “Pro-Life Apologetics”, Pastor Ian Kinney, Zion Lutheran Church of Hiawatha & other area Lutheran churches, (10:05 a.m); and “Comparing Slavery and Abortion”, Pastor Tom Stone, Church of the Lord Jesus Christ (10:35 a.m.). Each speaking segment will end with an opportunity for the audience to ask questions about that particular topic.
The event will close with refreshments and an opportunity to stop at various booths set up in the building and to visit with the speakers. For more information call St. Leo’s at 785-486-3311, Zion Lutheran at 785-742-3995, or Church of the Lord Jesus Christ at 785-486-3862.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.