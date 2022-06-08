Craig Foster from the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs will make his next visit to Brown County on Tuesday, June 14.
He will be available to meet with veterans, their spouses or survivors in the Homer White American Legion Post, 813 Oregon St. in Hiawatha from 1-3 p.m.
Foster is a trained Veteran Service Officer and comes to Brown County to answer questions regarding Veteran benefits and services. He will help local residents sign up for programs and services with the VA during his stop, here.
