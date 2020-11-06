The annual Sabetha Veterans Day buffet breakfast will be held at the Buzz Café in Sabetha, beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, for those who feel comfortable in a large group.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions and precautions, in addition to the buffet line, Buzz Café staff is offering a “Loaded Farmer’s Breakfast Casserole” for takeout orders, for those who prefer to avoid crowds. The takeout casserole includes a side of gravy, a cinnamon roll, and one drink – coffee, milk or juice.
Reservations for both the buffet and the carry-out breakfast are essential. RSVP to the Buzz at (785) 284-3177 no later than 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, for both in-restaurant and the takeout orders. If you order a takeout, please set up a pick-up time.
Names will be checked off as you enter the restaurant.
All veterans are welcome to participate in either version of the breakfast, along with family members and friends. Veterans need not be members of any veterans group. A veteran is anybody who has served in the U.S. armed forces, anywhere, any time.
All military veterans’ meals, both in-restaurant and carryout, will be paid for courtesy of Sabetha Memorial Post 7285 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. When you RSVP, please give your name and your veteran/non-veteran status.
At 8 a.m., following the breakfast, the group will visit the Sabetha Veterans Memorial east of the city hall for a brief patriotic program and photos.
Covid-19 cases have greatly increased in both Nemaha and Brown counties over the past month or two. For your protection and that of your neighbor, masks – and social distancing when possible – are strongly encouraged, in the restaurant and at the Veterans Memorial. Those in the buffet line are requested to wear a mask and stay six feet apart.
Please join us and honor our local veterans.
