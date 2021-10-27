The annual Sabetha Veterans Day buffet breakfast will be held at the Buzz Café in Sabetha, beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11.
Reservations for the buffet are essential. RSVP to the Buzz at 785-284-3177 no later than 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5. If you order a takeout instead of eating in the restaurant, please set up a pick-up time.
All veterans are welcome to partake in the breakfast, along with family members and friends. Veterans need not be members of any veterans group. A veteran is anybody who has served in the U.S. armed forces, anywhere, any time.
All military veterans’ meals will be paid for courtesy of Sabetha Memorial Post 7285 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. When you RSVP, please give your name and your veteran/non-veteran status.
At 8 a.m., following the breakfast, the group will visit the Sabetha Veterans Memorial east of the city hall for a brief patriotic program and photos.
As Covid-19 cases continue, masks and social distancing are encouraged, both in the restaurant and at the Veterans Memorial.
Please join us and honor our local veterans.
