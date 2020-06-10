The Brown County Veterans Honor Guard is very pleased to announce the awarding of $500 scholarships to the following graduating seniors. From Hiawatha: August Koerperich, Kade Tollefson, Codi Mueller, Emme Leupold, Seth Bauerle, Parker Winters, and Annaliese Jeschke. From Horton High School: Tatum Lockwood, Kailea Smith, and My'Dreria Reed.
These scholarships have been awarded based on the family’s history of military involvement as well as the achievements of these seniors during their high school years. These scholarships are made available in the name of the Brown County Veterans Honor Guard through the American Legion Homer White Post 66 in Hiawatha and American Legion Hedrick Moll Post 148 in Robinson.
The Veterans Honor Guard is composed of veterans in Brown County from all branches of the United States military. The Honor Guard members are Brown County residents who give of their time to honor our fallen brothers and sisters. They serve at the wishes of the surviving family members. The Guard considers it an honor to participate in these services and volunteer their time to perform this duty. These scholarships are made possible, in large part, through the donations of the surviving family members and friends to the Honor Guard. Just as these seniors’ family members have served this great country, the Honor Guard continues to serve this community with a great sense of pride and duty.
Congratulations to these seniors.
