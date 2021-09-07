Veterans of Foreign Wars annually offers the Patriot’s Pen essay contest for middle school students, who with a well-written, well-thought out essay can win monetary awards as they polish their research, analytical and writing skills.
“How Can I Be a Good American?” is this year’s theme. Local entries are due to Sabetha Memorial Post 7285 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars by Oct. 31.
Submissions must strictly adhere to the rules stated in the entry form. Judging criteria are listed on the contest entry form.
Current entry forms with specific instructions can be downloaded from the website at www.vfw.org; click on “Community,” then “Youth and Education,” then “Youth Scholarships.”
The top three place winners at the Sabetha Memorial Post 7285 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars level will receive monetary awards and certificates of recognition, and the first-place winner’s essay will be forwarded to district level for continued competition.
For more information about the Patriot’s Pen essay contest, email Patty Locher, Sabetha VFW Post 7285 Youth Programs Chairperson, at p2equinelover@aol.com.
Send entry submissions to Patty Locher, Sabetha VFW Memorial Post 7285 Youth Programs Chairperson, 3373 Antelope Road, Sabetha, KS 66534, to arrive no later than Oct. 31. Submissions received after Oct. 31 will not be eligible.
With the deactivations several years ago of the Hiawatha and Horton VFW posts, Brown County students are encouraged to submit their entries to Sabetha Memorial Post 7285.
How Can I Be a Good American?
The Patriot’s Pen essay competition gives middle school students an opportunity to write essays expressing their views on our nation’s foundation with the prospect of winning scholarship monies.
VFW National prizes totaling $54,500 will include a first-place prize of $5,000, plus an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C., for the winner and a parent or guardian.
The Department of Kansas (state-level) program will give monetary awards in the amounts of $250, $150 and $75 for first-, second- and third-place winners, respectively. Monetary awards are also awarded at District level.
In the 2020 contest, Sabetha Middle School student Abigail Whittaker placed at Post 7285, then earned first place at both district and state levels, and placed second in the National contest, earning her a total of several thousand dollars in scholarships.
All sixth- through eighth-grade students in public, parochial, private or home schools can enter. Foreign exchange students and winners who have placed in the National finals are excluded from the contest.
Students write an essay of 300-400 words and submit the typewritten essay to the local VFW Post Chairperson, Patty Locher, by Oct. 31.
