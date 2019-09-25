Department of Kansas of the Veterans of Foreign Wars annually offers a community service recognition program in three categories: Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) of the Year, Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, and Firefighter of the Year.
For each program, a deserving individual or an entire team may be nominated. Sabetha Memorial Post 7285 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars is seeking nominations in all three categories.
The goal of these programs is to recognize those deserving individuals whose performance of their duties distinguishes them from all others. Nominations for individuals serving in Nemaha or Brown County will be accepted.
EMT of the Year: This honor is awarded to an individual or team that actively gives emergency medical services, provides rescue service or civil disaster assistance as a member of any public or volunteer company organized to give emergency medical care or provide rescue and civil disaster assistance to citizens.
Law Enforcement of the Year: This honor is intended to be awarded to an individual or team who serves in a municipal, county, state or federal unit tasked with enforcement of the laws pertaining to their area of responsibility. This award does not apply to individuals employed by private companies.
Firefighter of the Year: This honor is awarded to an individual or team that actively fights fires as a member of any public or volunteer fire department organized to fight fires and give assistance to our citizens.
Required documents for a nomination package for each category include the following:
(1) A nomination letter of no more than 350 words containing the nominee’s name, title, address and telephone number, and the title of the award for which the individual or team should be considered. If a team is nominated, the names of all team members must be included. The nomination letter should include the individual’s or team’s overall background, field experience and individual or team accomplishments and awards.
(2) A 3x5 or 5x7 photograph of the nominee (preferably a head shot for an individual). Team nominations should include a group photo.
For further information and the nomination cover form, please email Patty Locher at p2equinelover@aol.com.
Send nominations to Patty Locher, 3373 Antelope Road, Sabetha, KS 66534, for delivery no later than Dec. 2. If multiple nominations are received, a team of Post 7285 and Auxiliary judges will select the nomination to be sent forward to district level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.