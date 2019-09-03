Citizenship Education Teacher Award: Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary annually offers the Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Award.
This award recognizes the nation’s top classroom teachers, in three grade categories (K-5, 6-8, and 9-12), for their outstanding commitment to teaching citizenship education topics regularly, and promoting America’s history and traditions effectively to their students.
Teachers who promote civic responsibility, flag etiquette, patriotism, and democratic values and beliefs are prime candidates for this award.
Eligible nominees must teach at least half of the school day in a classroom environment.
At each VFW level – local post, district, state and national – a winner in each category will be selected.
Fellow teachers, supervisors or any other interested individuals (not relatives or nominee) may submit nominations to Sabetha Memorial Post 7285 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, due by Oct. 31.
Current entry forms with instructions for this contest can be downloaded from the website at vfw.org; click on “Community,” then “Youth and Education,” then “Teacher of the Year,” and download the instructions and entry form. Submissions for this contest must strictly adhere to the rules stated in the entry form.
All nomination packets must include a clearly completed entry form, along with a 350-word (or less) signed essay describing why the person nominating the teacher feels that the nominee should be selected, such as the teacher’s innovative teaching and resource development methods, as well as his or her dedication to education.
The Post 7285 winner in each category will be required to immediately submit a one-page resume; up to five pages of documentation of his or her teaching experience, such as articles, awards and references; and a head-and-shoulders photo of the nominee.
Winners at national level receive a $1,000 award for professional development expenses and a $1,000 award for the winning teacher’s school; two award plaques – one for the teacher, the other for his/her school; and an all-expenses-paid trip to attend the VFW National Convention to receive the award. The top ten high school teachers also will get an invitation to attend a summer Graduate Seminar at Freedoms Foundation in Pennsylvania.
The Sabetha Memorial VFW Post 7285 winner in each category will receive a certificate of recognition, and the selected nominations will be forwarded to district level. Each Kansas district will forward its nomination in each category to state level, and state winners will be forwarded to national level.
Nominations of teachers who meet the criteria teaching in Prairie Hills USD 113 and Brown County schools, as well as in private and parochial schools in Brown or Nemaha County, may be submitted to Sabetha VFW Memorial Post 7285 Youth and Education Programs Chairwoman Patty Locher (phone 785-284-0387, e-mail p2equinelover@aol.com).
Send submissions to Patty Locher, Sabetha VFW Memorial Post 7285 Youth and Education Programs Chairwoman, 3373 Antelope Road, Sabetha, KS 66534, to arrive no later than Oct. 31. Submissions received after Oct. 31 will not be eligible.
Judging Criteria
Innovation: How much innovation (new ideas, tools, resources and approaches) does nominee use in the classroom? Do nominee's efforts reflect an ongoing desire to stimulate the students with new methods?
Resources: To what degree has nominee demonstrated an ability to identify and use new and exceptional resources to fund, facilitate and provide materials for his or her classroom? Does nominee tap into outside agencies, organizations and individuals to acquire materials and expertise in the classroom? (Examples: bringing speakers, including veterans; finding in-kind and monetary donations; using local opportunities like museums, field trips and local events.)
Passion: To what degree does nominee appear to be passionate about the profession of teaching? Is nominee regularly seeking to upgrade skills? Does nominee try to find ways to encourage students and take a personal interest in students' individual successes?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.