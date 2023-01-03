VFW logo

The Veterans of Foreign Wars annually offers a program to honor Boy Scouts who have achieved Eagle status; Girl Scouts who have earned their Gold award; and registered, active members of a Venturing Crew or Sea Scout Ship, who are the recipient of the Venture Summit Award or Sea Scout Quartermaster Award.

Through the VFW's Scout of the Year program, eligible members of the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, Venture Crew and Sea Scouts who display standout citizenship, patriotism and love of country have the opportunity to be rewarded with college scholarships of up to $5,000.

Top Videos

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.