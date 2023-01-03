The Veterans of Foreign Wars annually offers a program to honor Boy Scouts who have achieved Eagle status; Girl Scouts who have earned their Gold award; and registered, active members of a Venturing Crew or Sea Scout Ship, who are the recipient of the Venture Summit Award or Sea Scout Quartermaster Award.
Through the VFW's Scout of the Year program, eligible members of the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, Venture Crew and Sea Scouts who display standout citizenship, patriotism and love of country have the opportunity to be rewarded with college scholarships of up to $5,000.
Any registered, active members of a troop in one of the scout programs named above, who have received the required award, are eligible if they meet the following criteria:
*Applicants must have demonstrated exemplary citizenship in school, Scouting and the community.
*There is no minimum age requirement for applicants as long as all other eligibility criteria have been met. The maximum age requirement for applicants is 18 years old, but applicants reaching their 18th birthday during the nomination year remain eligible as long as they are still in high school at the time of the submission deadline, March 1.
Submitted to a VFW Post by March 1, nominations for this contest must strictly adhere to the rules stated in the entry form, which can be downloaded from the website at vfw.org: click on “Community,” then “Youth and Education,” then “Scouting.”
Nominations will be judged on the following (see nomination form for details):
a. High School Participation, single page: Academic achievement, extra-curricular activities, offices held, honors received, demonstrated leadership, and significant participation in other activities.
b. Scouting Record, maximum of three pages, one side only: Timeliness of achieving rank, demonstrated leadership, participation in events, quality of Eagle or Gold Project, demonstrated adherence to Scout Code, and exemplary moral/spiritual character.
c. Community Service Record, single one-sided page: Evidence of regular participation, impact on the community, demonstrated leadership, and demonstrated achievement (awards, etc.).
d. Letters of recommendation, limit two one-sided pages: These letters receive much scrutiny by the judging committee and carry the most importance in scoring points. The letter writer should emphasize specific, factual data that makes the Scout stand out above the Scout’s peers. Content should include evidence of: exceptional character, leadership qualities, willingness to accept responsibility, self-confidence, serving others, respect for authority, and patriotism and respect for this nation and its symbols.
Compilation of a complete nomination package takes time and effort, so qualified Scouts are urged to begin working on their entries now.
Each complete, qualifying nomination submitted to Sabetha VFW Memorial Post 7285 will receive a local monetary scholarship and a certificate of recognition, and will be forwarded to State VFW level. The State-level judging team will select one nomination for submission to National VFW level.
Since there is no active VFW post in Brown County, Scouts in Brown County who meet the criteria above are eligible and encouraged to submit a nomination through Sabetha VFW Memorial Post 7285.
For more information about this contest, contact Sabetha VFW Memorial Post 7285 Youth Programs Chairwoman Patty Locher by email at p2equinelover@aol.com.
Nomination package must meet all documentation requirements as specified on the nomination form, to include: Photo of the Scout in complete uniform for current rank (3-inch by 5-inch preferred), High School Participation Record, Scouting Record; Community Service Record; Letters of Recommendation as specified; and Completed VFW Entry Form.
Send nomination packages to Patty Locher, Sabetha VFW Memorial Post 7285 Youth Programs Chairwoman, 3373 Antelope Road, Sabetha, KS 66534, in time to arrive no later than March 1.
