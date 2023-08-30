Veterans of Foreign Wars annually offers the Voice of Democracy audio-essay competition for high school students (grades 9-12), and the Patriot’s Pen essay competition for middle school students (grades 6-8), with a new patriotic theme for each contest each year.
These annual script-writing programs are designed to give students the opportunity to voice their opinion on the patriotic theme and to express their thoughts to the American people.
Submissions must strictly adhere to the rules stated in the entry form for each contest, including recording instructions for Voice of Democracy.
The body of the essay in each contest must not identify the student in any way, although the VOD recording and typed essay should be labeled with the contestant’s name, to show ownership.
Instructions and judging criteria are listed on the current entry forms, which can be downloaded from the website at www.vfw.org; click on “Community,” then “Youth and Education,” then “Youth Programs.”
All students in public, parochial and private schools and home study programs are eligible to participate through the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Exchange students and past first-place state-level winners are not eligible to participate.
For each contest, the top three place winners at Sabetha Memorial Post 7285 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars will receive monetary awards and a certificate of recognition, and the first-place winner’s essay will be forwarded to district level.
For more information about these annual contests, email Patty Locher, Sabetha VFW Post 7285 Youth Programs Chairwoman, at p2equinelover@aol.com.
Send entry submissions to Patty Locher, Sabetha VFW Memorial Post 7285 Youth Programs Chairwoman, 3373 Antelope Road, Sabetha, KS 66534, to arrive no later than Oct. 31. Submissions received after Oct. 31 will not be eligible.
With the deactivations several years ago of the Hiawatha and Horton VFW posts, with no active VFW post in Brown County, Brown County students interested in entering either of these contests are encouraged to submit their entries to Sabetha VFW Memorial Post 7285.
Voice of Democracy audio-essay contest for high school students:
This year’s theme is “What are the greatest attributes of our Democracy?”
The body of the essay must not identify the student in any way, although the recording and typed essay should be labeled with the contestant’s name, to show ownership.
The Official Student Entry Form is your essay’s cover sheet and should be attached to the essay.
Students submit a typewritten essay, along with a 3-5 minute audio essay, along with the 2023-24 Voice of Democracy form, to the local VFW Post Chairperson by Oct. 31.
Judging is based on both the written essay and the voice recording.
Hearing/speech impaired students should email the Voice of Democracy National Office at youthscholarships@vfw.org for special instructions.
The Department of Kansas (state-level) program will give scholarships and other awards. First-place winner is awarded a monetary scholarship plus an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., in the Spring.
Department of Kansas second- and third-place winners also receive monetary awards.
VFW National Scholarships totaling $171,000 will be awarded, with a first-place scholarship of $35,000.
Patriot’s Pen contest
This year’s theme is “How are you inspired by America?”
The body of the essay must not identify the student in any way. The Official Student Entry Form is your essay’s cover sheet and should be attached to the essay.
Students submit a typewritten essay of 300-400 words, along with the 2023-2024 Patriot’s Pen form, to the local VFW Post Chairperson by Oct. 31.
VFW National prizes totaling $55,000 will include a first-place prize of $5,000. National winners will receive at least $500.
