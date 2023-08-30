VFW logo

Veterans of Foreign Wars annually offers the Voice of Democracy audio-essay competition for high school students (grades 9-12), and the Patriot’s Pen essay competition for middle school students (grades 6-8), with a new patriotic theme for each contest each year.

These annual script-writing programs are designed to give students the opportunity to voice their opinion on the patriotic theme and to express their thoughts to the American people.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.