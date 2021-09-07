Veterans of Foreign Wars annually offers the Voice of Democracy audio-essay competition for high school students, with a new patriotic theme each year.
This year’s theme is “America: Where do we go from here?” Entries are due to Sabetha Memorial Post 7285 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars no later than Oct. 31.
Submissions must strictly adhere to the rules stated in the entry form, including recording instructions. Instructions and judging criteria are listed on the current entry form, which can be downloaded from the website at www.vfw.org; click on “Community,” then “Youth and Education,” then “Youth Programs.”
The top three place winners at Sabetha Memorial Post 7285 will receive monetary awards and a certificate of recognition, and the first-place winner’s essay will be forwarded to district level.
For more information about this annual contest, email Patty Locher, Sabetha VFW Post 7285 Youth Programs Chairperson, at p2equinelover@aol.com.
Send entry submissions to Patty Locher, Sabetha VFW Memorial Post 7285 Youth Programs Chairperson, 3373 Antelope Road, Sabetha, KS 66534, to arrive no later than Oct. 31. Submissions received after Oct. 31 will not be eligible.
With the deactivations several years ago of the Hiawatha and Horton VFW posts, with no active VFW post in Brown County, Brown County students interested in entering the Voice of Democracy audio-essay contest are encouraged to submit their entries to Sabetha VFW Memorial Post 7285.
America: Where Do We Go From Here?
The Voice of Democracy is an annual script-writing program designed to give high school students the opportunity to voice their opinion on the patriotic theme and to express their thoughts to the American people.
VFW National Scholarships totaling $154,000 will be awarded, with a first-place scholarship of $30,000.
All ninth- through 12th-grade students, in public, parochial and private schools and home study programs, are eligible to participate through the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Exchange students and past first-place state-level winners are not eligible to participate.
The Department of Kansas (state-level) program will give scholarships and other awards. First-place winner is awarded a monetary scholarship plus an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C., in the Spring. Department of Kansas second- and third-place winners also receive monetary awards.
In 2015, Post 7285’s VOD essay selection, submitted by Anna Knapp of rural Bern, placed first at both First District and State, earning Knapp $2,000 in scholarships at the National level as well as two all-expenses-paid trips, one to Washington, D.C., and one to Valley Forge, Pa.
Knapp encourages students to enter
As a result of her Department of Kansas win and all-expenses-paid trips to Washington, D.C., and Valley Forge, Knapp has enjoyed a number of very interesting experiences in her young life.
“I’ve made connections all over the country as a result of my VFW experience and have been introduced to a whole new field of interests and opportunities,” Knapp said.
Knapp entered the annual Patriot’s Pen essay contest each year during middle school and the Voice of Democracy contest her first two years in high school. After winning in her sophomore year, she encourages students to seriously consider taking the time and effort to enter this worthwhile contest.
“In addition to the experiences you can enjoy if you win, you will learn a lot about our nation’s foundations as you study and do research in preparation for writing your essay on the assigned theme,” she said.
“Writing the essay piqued my interest in politics, economics and Constitutional Law,” Knapp said. “Even just scratching the surface of these fields of study has helped me to become a better – and more informed – citizen and voter. If you have an opportunity to write the essay this semester, go for it. You can’t go wrong.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.