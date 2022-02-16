Brown County KARSP (Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel) members have been very busy volunteering their services to the people of Northeast Kansas. Whether they were taking people to appointments or serving on church and community committees, they volunteered many hours without pay.
Members are asked to keep an account of the hours they give helping youth and others in their communities. These hours are tallied and sent to the State Community Service Chair, Kay Sewell, who then awards certificates to those who have accrued 900 or more service hours.
There was no State Convention in 2020 due to COVID concerns; therefore, certificates were awarded for both 2020 and 2021 at the State Convention in September, 2021. Brown County KARSP recipients for the 2020 year (based on hours in 2019) were Alisa Britt, Carol Bunning, Gil Bunning, Janice Elliott, Steve James, Milan Kleopfer, Edwina Reimond, Betty Robison and Dixie Westervelt. Steve James and Dixie Westervelt tied for the Unit Service Award for having the highest number of service hours in the unit. Each had 1246 hours.
Certificates awarded for the 2021 year (based on hours in 2020) were Gil Bunning, Steve James and Dixie Westervelt. Steve James was awarded the Unit Service Award for contributing the highest number of service hours. He had 2094 hours.
Brown County has been in second place compared to all of the units statewide since 2017. The total number of hours reported statewide for the past three years is 764,304 which amounts to $20, 414, 894 in volunteer work. These totals are given to the Governor and the Kansas State Legislature to indicate the value of the work provided by retired Kansas educators and school personnel.
For more information concerning Brown County KARSP, please call Carol Bunning, District 2 Director, at 785-486-3304. Membership is open to all retired school personnel (teachers, administrators and all support staff).
Carol Bunning, District 2 Director - KARSP
