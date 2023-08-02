Twenty-five members and one guest attended the July 10 meeting of BC-KARSP (Brown County – Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel) at the Carwell Building in Hiawatha.
The following people helped to lead the meeting: Bill Bailey, flag salute, Dan and Nancy Burns and Ruth Randall, greeters, Mary Benson, blessing, and Darlene Rake, table decorations and nut cups. Ruth Randall gave brief biographical sketches of two members, and Alisa Britt supplied door prizes. Janice Elliott and Rosemary Schooler supplied the salad and dessert luncheon.
Darlene Rake’s inspiration moment was interesting facts about the Declaration of Independence and the signers of the document.
Secretary Staci Charles presented the minutes of the May meeting and Mary Benson, Treasurer, presented the Treasurer’s report. Both reports were approved. Carol Bunning, President, shared highlights of the State KARSP Convention which was held June 14-16. BC-KARSP was responsible for over $500 in contributions and auction items for the Foundation which awards $500 grants to educators across the state for work in their classes. This year 12 grants were given.
Members of KARSP across Kansas contributed more than 8 million dollars worth of Volunteer Service during 2022. Brown County reported $338,638 worth of service hours. One hour is equal to $31,80 according to the Independent Sector. Eight members were honored with certificates from the State Association for having 900 or more volunteer hours in 2022. Those honored were Patty Bevis, Carol and Gil Bunning, Janice Elliott, Steve James, Betty Robison, Rosemary Schooler and Dixie Westervelt. Steve James received the Distinguished Service Award for having the highest number of hours.
Vice-President Judy Jones introduced Marvin Kohlmeier, humorist from Sabetha, who presented a delightful program about life in general, but specifically about educators. In addition to the humor, he also talked about relationships and true love. He favored the group with a song he had written for his wife shortly before she died.
Staci Charles reminded members about the Orphan Train Trip to Concordia on July 13. The tour plus lunch together will constitute the trip.
Darlene Rake has been chosen to be the Brown County-KARSP Nominee for the Kansas Teachers’ Hall of Fame. Selection results will be announced in 2024.
Sue Miller, Chair for the Directory/Yearbook Committee, handed out the new 2023-24 directory pages.
The next meeting of BC-KARSP will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 11 at the Carwell Building in Hiawatha. Duane Kreiensieck will speak about Barn Quilts. All retired school personnel are invited to join the group. Call President Carol Bunning at 785-486-3304 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.