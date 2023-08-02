KARSP

BC-KARSP Volunteers: (l-r) Dixie Westervelt, Gil Bunning, Rosemary Schooler, Betty Robison, Janice Elliott, Steve James, Carol Bunning. Not pictured: Patty Bevis.

 Submitted

Twenty-five members and one guest attended the July 10 meeting of BC-KARSP (Brown County – Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel) at the Carwell Building in Hiawatha.

The following people helped to lead the meeting: Bill Bailey, flag salute, Dan and Nancy Burns and Ruth Randall, greeters, Mary Benson, blessing, and Darlene Rake, table decorations and nut cups. Ruth Randall gave brief biographical sketches of two members, and Alisa Britt supplied door prizes. Janice Elliott and Rosemary Schooler supplied the salad and dessert luncheon.

