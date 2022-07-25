Across the state of Kansas, retired school personnel work in their communities to help not only the school districts but also to help their communities in various ways. Members of Kansas Association of Retired School Personnel (KARSP) are asked to keep count of the hours they spend in volunteer work with youth and also their total hours of volunteering. These are given to their local Community Service Chair who forwards them to the state organization. The hours statewide are tallied, then sent to the Governor and the State Legislature to show them the dollar amount that retired school personnel contribute to the betterment of their communities.
The monetary value of the volunteer work is figured according to the April 18, 2022 Independent Sector with a value of $29.95 per hour. Across the state of Kansas the total number of hours received was 233,509 which was a value of $6,993,594.55. Some of the units did not send in reports so the actual volunteer time is even greater. District 2 is comprised of units from Atchison, Brown, Doniphan and Nemaha Counties and Manhattan and Topeka areas. The total number of hours reported for all of these units was 43,590 with a total dollar value of $1,309,520.50.
The Brown County-KARSP unit reported 13,915 hours for a total value of $416,754.25.
Most of the members turned in hours and of those, seven people had 900 or more hours of volunteer work. These people received The Distinguished Service Award Certificate from the state KARSP organization. The following people had between 900 - 1199 hours: Gil Bunning, Steve James, Milan Kleopfer, Betty Robison, Jackie Wenger and Dixie Westervelt. Alisa Britt, of Everest, accrued over 1800 hours. She received the Unit Service Award for Outstanding Volunteer Work. All of the members are to be commended for their work in this area.
Brown County-KARSP is open to anyone who has worked in education (support staff such as bus drivers, food service, maintenance, health services, paras, coaches, teachers, and administration) from kindergarten to college level. Your work could have been in other places, but you can still belong to the Brown County unit. We support not only our active members of our school districts but also retired members who have been active at one time in the field of education. We invite you to learn more about KARSP by visiting a meeting or by calling District 2 Director and local Brown County President, Carol Bunning, at 785-486-3304.
On Aug. 10 at the Carwell Building, from 6:30-8:00, the BC-KARSP unit will host an ice cream social for members and people interested in possibly joining the unit. Please call 785-486-3304 for more information, if needed. This will be strictly a get-together; there will not be a business meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.