“Will spring EVER get here?” Is it just me or does it seem like spring is taking forever to get here? Or is it me…because Spring is so very evident, if I only open my eyes and ears. The newness of spring is everywhere. May is a time of endings and of beginnings. School ends, summer vacation begins. Children graduate from one level of school to another level of life. So much is uncertain, unfamiliar. Just like on a new adventure, the winding road may seem long but around the stand of trees blocking your view is a rocky ascent you have yet to climb! Adventure lies ahead, but we are prone to doubt because it is not known to us. Most of us want, need, a solid plan.
Waiting on God is not easy for us. We want to see Point B from where we are standing at Point A. But rarely is it that simply. Our days are filled with unending choices, big and small: What to fix for supper/dinner…What to wear…How much freedom to give our children…Who to trust as a friend…What to cut from our busy schedules…How to use our time…Where to go for advice…How to proceed in a health crisis…How to forgive…How can I fix it… What should I do…. Do you ever feel like you have “decision fatigue”?
The Word of God says, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him and He will direct your paths.” Proverbs 3:5-6
We often lean on our own understanding rather than the security of His Presence. Isn’t that a comforting thought…being able to lean on Him. Can you feel His Presence? Maybe your path in life is not what you had hoped it would be, but few are. But we have been given these words of scripture. The path may be difficult, but oh so was the path that Jesus trod, but He kept His Eyes upon the destination. So must we. We must choose to stay the course, the walk with Him. It is choosing to trust Him in and over all else. Trusting Him is not just a wonderful, warm and safe feeling, sometimes it is screaming in the silence or privacy of your home, your car, “I still trust. I still believe”. It is choosing…to trust Him. That is where we find peace in the tumultuous ocean of life. It is trusting Him in what seems reasonable…and in what seems unreasonable. It is leaning not upon our own understanding but upon Him. Satan would have us blinded by the thorn that pricked our finger (or our heart) rather than the beauty of the entire rose garden.
Spring is here! Embrace the newness, the changes…and give thanks to He Who hold us in the Palm of His Hand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.