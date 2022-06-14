Washburn University is pleased to announce the students in its spring 2022 graduating class. More than 800 students completed their courses for certificates, associate, bachelor's, master's and doctorate degrees.
"These students have worked hard to not only better themselves but they are the best representation for Washburn. We know they will continue to uphold our standards long after graduation," said Dr. Jerry Farley, Washburn University president.
Bern: Jared Nordhus
Denton: Charles Holzhey,
Sabetha: Logan Burger, Riley Herrmann, Riley Lierz, Emily Murchison, Kortney Plattner, Ryan Stapleton
Hiawatha: Holly Chandler, Alexis Schwalm
