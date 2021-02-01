Washburn University Announces Its Fall 2020 President's List Honorees
TOPEKA, KAN. (02/01/2021)-- Washburn University has announced its President's List honorees for the fall 2020 semester. To qualify for the President's List, a student must complete at least 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 4.0.
More than 600 students qualified for the President's List. Washburn University is proud of these students and their commitment to excellence.
President's List honorees include:
Horton: Cole Bottom, Taylor Molt
Highland: Adalynn Collins
Sabetha: Marissa Cox, Hannah Edelman, Emily Murchison, Greg Remmers, Kate Strahm
Hiawatha: Brianna Martinson
Seneca: Allison Rottinghaus
