Washburn University is pleased to announce its President's List honorees for the spring 2022 semester. To qualify for the President's List, a student must complete at least 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 4.0.
Hiawatha: Makayla Neibling, Carissa Matthias, Andrew Atlakson
Sabetha: Kaitlyn Tinklin, Olivia Meyer, Kari Edelman, Logan Burger, Khalea Bergman
Troy: Isabella Miner
Wetmore: Alyssa Bloom
