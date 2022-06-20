Washburn logo

To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99.

Baileyville: Bailey Schmitz

Denton: Charles Holzhey

Fairview: Brandon Brownlee

Highland: Adalynn Collins

Horton: Cole Bottom

Seneca: Makayla Sloop

Sabetha: Madelyn Wehner, Kortney Plattner, Megan Meyer, Kayla Devore

Wathena: Haley Miller

More than 700 students qualified for the Dean's List.

