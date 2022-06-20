To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99.
Baileyville: Bailey Schmitz
Denton: Charles Holzhey
Fairview: Brandon Brownlee
Highland: Adalynn Collins
Horton: Cole Bottom
Seneca: Makayla Sloop
Sabetha: Madelyn Wehner, Kortney Plattner, Megan Meyer, Kayla Devore
Wathena: Haley Miller
More than 700 students qualified for the Dean's List.
