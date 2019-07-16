More than 300 incoming Washburn University students received a freshman academic scholarship. These renewable scholarships are awarded to graduating high school seniors with a GPA of 3.0 or higher and an ACT composite score of 21 or higher. Scholarship award amounts range from $500 to $5,000 based on academic performance.
Academic scholarship recipients include:
Colleen Blume of Seneca, graduate of Nemaha Central High School
Mason Engelken of Goff, graduate of Sabetha High School
Kortney Plattner of Sabetha, graduate of Sabetha High School
Cauy Rokey of Sabetha, graduate of Sabetha High School
Jade Rumbo of Baileyville, graduate of Centralia High School
Lauryn Scott of Goff, graduate of Wetmore High School
Kate Strahm of Sabetha, graduate of Sabetha High School
Koy Olberding of Corning, graduate of Centralia High School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.