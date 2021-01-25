Washburn logo

Washburn University has announced its fall 2020 Dean's List and President's List honorees. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99.

More than 900 students qualified for the Dean's List. Congratulations to all of these students, Washburn University is proud of their hard work and commitment to their education.

To qualify for the President's List, a student must complete at least 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 4.0.

More than 600 students qualified for the President's List. Washburn University is proud of these students and their commitment to excellence.

Dean's List honorees include:

Denton: Charles Holzhey

Fairview: Brandon Brownlee, Naomi Bicker

Kelly: Kathleen Kuhlman

Bern: Elizabeth Meyer

Horton: Maryanna Randall

Sabetha: Dustin Richardson, Olivia Meyer, Kortney Plattner, Megan Meyer,  Riley Herrmann

Seneca: Makayla Sloop, Joselyn Schmitz, Mika Schmelzle

Troy: Holly Whetstine

Wathena: Rayme Butts

Wetmore: Rachel Bloom

President's List honorees include:

Atchison: Destiny Thummel

Cummings: Jaycee Ernzen

Effingham: Samantha Hughes

Horton: Cole Bottom, Taylor Molt

Winchester: Kayla Hutzell

