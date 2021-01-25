Washburn University has announced its fall 2020 Dean's List and President's List honorees. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99.
More than 900 students qualified for the Dean's List. Congratulations to all of these students, Washburn University is proud of their hard work and commitment to their education.
To qualify for the President's List, a student must complete at least 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 4.0.
More than 600 students qualified for the President's List. Washburn University is proud of these students and their commitment to excellence.
Dean's List honorees include:
Denton: Charles Holzhey
Fairview: Brandon Brownlee, Naomi Bicker
Kelly: Kathleen Kuhlman
Bern: Elizabeth Meyer
Horton: Maryanna Randall
Sabetha: Dustin Richardson, Olivia Meyer, Kortney Plattner, Megan Meyer, Riley Herrmann
Seneca: Makayla Sloop, Joselyn Schmitz, Mika Schmelzle
Troy: Holly Whetstine
Wathena: Rayme Butts
Wetmore: Rachel Bloom
President's List honorees include:
Atchison: Destiny Thummel
Cummings: Jaycee Ernzen
Effingham: Samantha Hughes
Horton: Cole Bottom, Taylor Molt
Winchester: Kayla Hutzell
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.