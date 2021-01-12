Washburn University is pleased to announce the students in its fall 2020 graduating class. Nearly 400 students completed their courses for associate, bachelor's and master's degrees.
"These students worked diligently to complete their studies," said Dr. Jerry Farley, Washburn University president. "We were not able to celebrate with a ceremony in December, but I have no doubt that they will accomplish great things."
Graduates include:
Courtney Blohm of Atchison, with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Katelin Strube of Horton, with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Human Services
Tailor Galgano of Troy, with a Bachelor of Criminal Justice in Law Enforcement
Andrew Kuhn of Atchison, with a Bachelor of Health Science in Health Services Administration
Avery Schrader of Lancaster, with a Bachelor of Health Science in Health Services Administration
Madison Meeks of Effingham, with a Bachelor of Music in Music Education
