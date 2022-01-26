Washburn University has announced its fall 2021 Dean’s List honorees. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99.
Denton: Charles Holzhey
Hiawatha: Makayla Neibling
Horton: Cole Bottom, Kynnedi Knudson
Morrill: Haylee Kramer
Sabetha: Marissa Cox, Kayla Devore, Riley Herrmann, Megan Meyer, Kortney Plattner, Kaitlyn Tinklin
Seneca: Lindsay Heideman
Wathena: Makenzie Koranda, Haley Miller
More than 850 students qualified for the Dean’s List. Congratulations to all of these students, Washburn University is proud of their hard work and commitment to their education.
