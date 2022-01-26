Washburn logo

Washburn University has announced its fall 2021 Dean’s List honorees. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99.

Denton: Charles Holzhey

Hiawatha: Makayla Neibling

Horton: Cole Bottom, Kynnedi Knudson

Morrill: Haylee Kramer

Sabetha: Marissa Cox, Kayla Devore, Riley Herrmann, Megan Meyer, Kortney Plattner, Kaitlyn Tinklin

Seneca: Lindsay Heideman

Wathena: Makenzie Koranda, Haley Miller

More than 850 students qualified for the Dean’s List. Congratulations to all of these students, Washburn University is proud of their hard work and commitment to their education.

