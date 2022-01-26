Washburn logo

Washburn University is pleased to announce its President's List honorees for the fall 2021 semester. To qualify for the President's List, a student must complete at least 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 4.0.

Almost 750 students qualified for the President's List. Washburn University is proud of these students and their commitment to excellence.

Logan Burger of Sabetha (66534)

Centralia: Katie Glatczak

Hiawatha: Carissa Matthias

Highland: Adalynn Collins

Sabetha: Kate Strahm, Madelyn Wehner, Emily Murchison, Olivia Meyer, Kari Edelman, Logan Burger, Khalea Bergman

Seneca: Allison Rottinghaus

Troy: Isabella Miner

Wetmore: Alyssa Bloom

