Washburn University is pleased to announce its President's List honorees for the fall 2021 semester. To qualify for the President's List, a student must complete at least 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 4.0.
Almost 750 students qualified for the President's List. Washburn University is proud of these students and their commitment to excellence.
Logan Burger of Sabetha (66534)
Centralia: Katie Glatczak
Hiawatha: Carissa Matthias
Highland: Adalynn Collins
Sabetha: Kate Strahm, Madelyn Wehner, Emily Murchison, Olivia Meyer, Kari Edelman, Logan Burger, Khalea Bergman
Seneca: Allison Rottinghaus
Troy: Isabella Miner
Wetmore: Alyssa Bloom
