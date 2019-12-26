Washburn University is pleased to announce the students in its fall 2019 graduating class. More than 400 students completed their courses for associate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate degrees.
Graduating students include:
Traevin Snyder of Morrill, graduated with a Associate of Liberal Studies in Liberal Studies
Andrew Atlakson of Hiawatha, graduated with a Associate of Science in Industrial Technology
Leah Johnson of Bendena, graduated with a Bachelor of Health Science in Health Services Administration
Kaitlyn Schuetz of Goff, graduated with a Bachelor of Health Science in Health Services Administration
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.