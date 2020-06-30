Washburn logo

Washburn University has announced its spring 2020 Dean's List honorees. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99.

Almost 900 students qualified for the Dean's List. Congratulations to all of these students, Washburn University is proud of their hard work and commitment to their education.

Dean's List honorees include:

Baileyville: Bailey Schmitz 

Bern: Ellie Meyer, Jake Nordhus

Centralia: Paul Enneking, Rachel Koch, Heath Seematter

Fairview: Brandon Brownlee 

Goff: Lauryn Scott

Hiawatha: Andrew Atlakson

Highland: Kenzie Blevins, Garret Dunlap 

Horton: Cole Bottom, Katelin Strube

Morrill: Starla Cochenour

Sabetha: Seth Burdick, Hannah Edelman, Riley Herrmann, Megan Meyer, Karlie Spielman, Kate Strahm, Kaitlyn Tinklin

Seneca: Caleb Niehues, Mika Schmelze

Wetmore: Rachel Bloom 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.