Washburn University has announced its spring 2020 Dean's List honorees. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99.
Almost 900 students qualified for the Dean's List. Congratulations to all of these students, Washburn University is proud of their hard work and commitment to their education.
Dean's List honorees include:
Baileyville: Bailey Schmitz
Bern: Ellie Meyer, Jake Nordhus
Centralia: Paul Enneking, Rachel Koch, Heath Seematter
Fairview: Brandon Brownlee
Goff: Lauryn Scott
Hiawatha: Andrew Atlakson
Highland: Kenzie Blevins, Garret Dunlap
Horton: Cole Bottom, Katelin Strube
Morrill: Starla Cochenour
Sabetha: Seth Burdick, Hannah Edelman, Riley Herrmann, Megan Meyer, Karlie Spielman, Kate Strahm, Kaitlyn Tinklin
Seneca: Caleb Niehues, Mika Schmelze
Wetmore: Rachel Bloom
