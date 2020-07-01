TOPEKA, Kan. — Washburn University is pleased to announce its President’s List honorees for the spring 2020 semester. To qualify for the President’s List, a student must complete at least 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 4.0.
More than 750 students qualified for the President’s List.
President’s List honorees include:
Daija Coleman of Atchison;
Jaycee Ernzen of Cummings;
Tucker Holzhey of Denton;
Kayla Hutzell of Winchester;
Hailey McConnaughey of Cummings;
Taylor Molt of Horton;
Avery Schrader of Lancaster;
Jessica Warner of Atchison;
Holly Whetstine of Troy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.