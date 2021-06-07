Washburn University is pleased to announce the students in its spring 2021 graduating class. Nearly 700 students completed their courses for associate, bachelor's and master's degrees.
Graduates include:
Bern: Kimberly Korber with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Media
Hiawatha: Brianna Martinson with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Horton: Taylor Molt with a Bachelor of Arts in Musical Theatre
Morrill: Dustin Richardson with a Associate of Science in Industrial Technology
Sabetha: Kate Strahm with a Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology; Kaitlyn Tinklin with a Associate of Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant; Riley Herrmann with a Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology
Seneca: Allison Rottinghaus with a Associate of Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant; Mika Schmelzle with a Bachelor of Arts in History; Elia Saucedo with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting
Troy: Holly Whetstine with a Associate of Science in Occupational Therapy Assistant; Andrea Stock with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Wathena: Rayme Butts with a Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology
Wetmore: Rachel Bloom with a Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology
Ashley Griffith of Centralia with a Bachelor of Education in Elementary Education
Paul Enneking of Centralia with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics
Joselyn Schmitz of Seneca with a Bachelor of Science in Biology
Nicole Fangman of Seneca with a Master of Accountancy in Accounting
Terrance Feathers of Sabetha with a Master of Arts in Human Services
Karla Hermesch of Seneca with a Master of Social Work in Social Work
Washburn is proud of these students and their achivements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.